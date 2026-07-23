Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dangerous heat to end the week

Extreme heat warnings Friday and Saturday
Dangerous heat returns
Extreme heat warnings to end the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with soaring afternoon temperatures today through Saturday.

Heat risks become extreme Friday and Saturday. An EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in effect Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Expect limited thunderstorm activity today across Southeast Arizona as the combination of drier air and a ridge
of high pressure aloft moves into the region from the east.

Otherwise, the upper pattern eventually moves into a more favorable location for an increased potential
for strong and organized thunderstorms this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Report a typo

Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism