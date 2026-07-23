Dangerous heat to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with soaring afternoon temperatures today through Saturday.

Heat risks become extreme Friday and Saturday. An EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in effect Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Expect limited thunderstorm activity today across Southeast Arizona as the combination of drier air and a ridge

of high pressure aloft moves into the region from the east.

Otherwise, the upper pattern eventually moves into a more favorable location for an increased potential

for strong and organized thunderstorms this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

