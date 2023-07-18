Watch Now
Dangerous heat continues this week

Monsoon will try to bring more rain this week
Posted at 7:43 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 22:43:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The struggle between extreme heat and monsoon continues.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday night as scorching hot temperatures continue throughout southern Arizona.

Highs will keep climbing to around 110° through the end of the week along with overnight lows only in the low to mid-80s.

Monsoon will try its best to bring relief, but only isolated thunderstorms are expected.

The thunderstorms that do develop will have the potential to produce more gusty outflow wind and blowing dust along the leading edge of the storm.

Be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

