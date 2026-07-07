Dangerous heat as Monsoon ramps up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a 30% chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Highs will continue to climb to dangerous levels. An EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM today and Wednesday.

The remainder of the week will see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each day with potential for

an increase in storms this weekend.

Hot temperatures for much of the week before cooling off this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

