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Dangerous heat as Monsoon ramps up

Extreme Heat Warnings go into effect, and Monsoon brings better storm chances
Staying hot with better storm chances
Extreme heat as Monsoon ramps up
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a 30% chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Highs will continue to climb to dangerous levels. An EXTREME HEAT WARNING is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM today and Wednesday.

The remainder of the week will see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each day with potential for
an increase in storms this weekend.

Hot temperatures for much of the week before cooling off this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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