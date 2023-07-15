Dangerous heat along with Excessive Heat Warnings return this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect this weekend through Monday night as high pressure parks over southern Arizona.

In Tucson and vicinity, we'll see high temperatures running close to 110° with overnight lows only dropping into the low to mid-80s.

Monsoon will have a difficult time bring much relief over the weekend.

Early next week, the weather pattern changes and will bring a better chance of thunderstorms back to southern Arizona.

Take it easy in the heat and have a safe weekend!

