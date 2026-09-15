Daily thunderstorm chances continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see a few widely scattered thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening across southeast Arizona, but might be more late night storms for the Tucson area.

Another influx of moisture will bring elevated storm chances Wednesday, with an increased risk of heavy rain and flash flooding today through Thursday.

Daily high temperatures will fluctuate between near normal and a few degrees below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Tuesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

