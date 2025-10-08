Daily showers and storm chances begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy today, with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Thanks to Hurricane Priscilla, we will likely see a significant boost in moisture by the weekend bringing increasing storm chances and much cooler air.

Widespread chances for showers arrive this weekend along with a threat of heavy rain.

Temperatures transition from above normal during the work week to below normal by the end of the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

