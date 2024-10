TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week's heat will likely set new daily records in Tucson, with temperatures rising into the 90s all week.

We could hit triple digits Wednesday and again this weekend, which would set the record for latest 100 degree day in Tucson.

Cooler air and breezy winds arrive early next week to finally bring us some relief.

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.22.24

