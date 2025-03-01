Watch Now
Critical wildfire risk returns to southern Arizona to start the weekend

A series of low pressure systems will bring dry, gusty weather to southern Arizona along with critical wildfire risk
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An active weather pattern continues across the Desert Southwest and will keep our wildfire risk high over the next several days.

Low pressure systems passing to the north will create gusty wind and, combined with low humidity, critical wildfire conditions.

We still don't see a significant chance of rain or snow with these systems, but we do see a slight chance of showers on Monday.

More wind and high wildfire danger arrives Monday and, again, next Thursday.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

