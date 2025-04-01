Critical wildfire risk returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An active weather pattern will continue throughout the Desert Southwest through the end of the week.

This means more wind, wildfire danger, cooler temperatures and even a slight chance of showers for southern Arizona.

High Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening as the next weather system passes.

Some wind gusts could reach 50 mph and will be combined with low humidity, so critical wildfire danger will exist across all of southern Arizona.

Tuesday, high temperatures will fall into the mid-70s and drop into the mid to upper 60s to finish the week.

A slight chance of showers returns Wednesday, Friday and Saturday with little or no significant accumulation expected.

Keep those jackets handy for the end of the week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

