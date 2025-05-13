Critical wildfire danger returns to southern Arizona along with more Red Flag Warnings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another area of low pressure will move closer to southern Arizona and bring more critical wildfire danger to the region.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for Tuesday as more wind will combine with low humidity.

Cooler air arrives for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

More wind and high wildfire danger arrives this weekend.

Please be careful in these conditions over the next several days!

Cochise County Forecast

