Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Critical wildfire danger returns to southern Arizona along with more Red Flag Warnings

More windy, dry weather will continue to bring critical wildfire conditions to southern Arizona along with slightly cooler temperatures
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another area of low pressure will move closer to southern Arizona and bring more critical wildfire danger to the region.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for Tuesday as more wind will combine with low humidity.

Cooler air arrives for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

More wind and high wildfire danger arrives this weekend.

Please be careful in these conditions over the next several days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network