Critical wildfire danger returns to southern Arizona

High temperatures climb back over 100° to start the weekend
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 20:52:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A combination of gusty wind and low humidity will bring critical wildfire danger back to southern Arizona to finish the week.

Some wind gusts will reach 40 mph and this will also cause some blowing dust concerns.

Along with the increase in wildfire danger, we will see an increase in temperatures.

Highs will climb into the low 100s for Father's Day weekend and all the way into the middle of next week.

Even though monsoon has started on the calendar, we still don't see any significant chance of rain.

Cuyler Diggs

