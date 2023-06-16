Critical wildfire danger returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A combination of gusty wind and low humidity will bring critical wildfire danger back to southern Arizona to finish the week.

Some wind gusts will reach 40 mph and this will also cause some blowing dust concerns.

Along with the increase in wildfire danger, we will see an increase in temperatures.

Highs will climb into the low 100s for Father's Day weekend and all the way into the middle of next week.

Even though monsoon has started on the calendar, we still don't see any significant chance of rain.

Cochise County Forecast

