Critical wildfire risk returns this weekend which will be followed by cooler air

Low pressure returns to southern Arizona and will bring critical wildfire risk back to the region as we go into Sunday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An area of low pressure will move across the Desert Southwest as we go through the weekend and will bring more critical wildfire risk to southern Arizona.

Saturday, wind speeds will run 15 to 20 mph and increase to 25 to 35 mph by Sunday afternoon.

The strong wind, combined with low humidity, will create critical wildfire danger and a Fire Weather Watch has been posted for all of southern Arizona from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 70s to start next week with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.

Our spring roller coaster ride weather continues!

