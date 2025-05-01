Critical wildfire danger returns this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly warmer temperatures and breezy conditions will take us through the end of the week before critical wildfire weather returns for the weekend.

High temperatures will stay close to 90° through Saturday and wind speeds will run in the 10 to 15 mph range.

This weekend, a broader area of low pressure moves across the desert and will bring gusty wind, dry conditions and critical wildfire risk.

A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for most of southeastern Arizona from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

Early next week, high temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

May is arriving but we may still need our jackets!

Cuyler Diggs

