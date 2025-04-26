Watch Now
Critical wildfire danger returns for the weekend

Cooler air arrives with gusty wind and low humidity which will create critical wildfire conditions as we go through the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shift in the weather pattern will bring critical wildfire danger back to southern Arizona as we go through the weekend.

An area of low pressure will move across the desert and allow some cooler air to arrive, but this will also come with more gusty wind.

Wildfire risk will be high all through the weekend, but Sunday will bring higher risk and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for much of southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will fall into the lower 80s to finish the weekend and going into the start of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

