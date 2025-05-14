Watch Now
Critical wildfire danger continues as cooler air arrives

Strong wind and low humidity will continue to bring critical wildfire danger to southern Arizona along with slightly cooler temperatures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong southwest flow will remain over southern Arizona and bring more wind to the region for Wednesday.

Combined with low humidity, the wind will create more critical wildfire danger and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for most of the day.

Cooler temperatures arrive with highs in the lower 80s before returning to the upper 80s for Thursday.

This weekend, another area of low pressure will produce more gusty wind and high wildfire danger throughout southern Arizona.

Please continue to use extreme caution when it comes to any flammable materials or items that may cause a spark.

