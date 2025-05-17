Watch Now
Critical wildfire danger returns to southeastern Arizona this weekend

Low pressure will bring more gusty wind and critical wildfire danger back to southeastern Arizona through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another area of low pressure will bring more wind and high wildfire danger to southeastern Arizona this weekend.

A strong west-southwest wind will blow Saturday and Sunday with speeds of 15 to 25 mph.

Combined with low humidity, the wind will create critical wildfire danger.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of southeastern Arizona from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s for Sunday and Monday, but triple-digit heat returns by the middle of the week.

Cochise County Forecast

