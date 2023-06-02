Watch Now
Coolest June 1st since '91, but warm-up on the way

Tucson's high of 90 degrees was the lowest daytime high on June 1st since 1991
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 20:18:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — June is off to a cool start, with our lowest afternoon high in Tucson to begin the month since 1991. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s overnight, with even some 40s in Cochise County.

On Friday, we'll be slightly warmer but still well below average for this time of year, topping out in the low-90s in the Tucson area and the 80s across Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties. We'll see sunny skies and wind will not be a major factor.

This weekend our warm-up takes us back to near-average highs for this time of year in Tucson, to the upper-90s on Saturday and right around 100 degrees Sunday and Monday. We'll see another cool down next week, with stronger winds arriving as well.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 6.1.23

