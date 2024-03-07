Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler with showers and storm chances Thursday

Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 19:48:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We close out Wednesday with cloudy skies and near-average temperatures for this time of year.

Thursday will bring scattered showers with chances for thunderstorms moving through Southern Arizona. Snow levels will drop to 6,500 feet, with 2-4 inches expected on some of our mountains. High temperatures will drop about 10 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will bring more rain chances and similarly cooler temperatures before a warm-up this weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 3.6.24

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018