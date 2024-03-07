Cooler with showers and storm chances Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We close out Wednesday with cloudy skies and near-average temperatures for this time of year.
Thursday will bring scattered showers with chances for thunderstorms moving through Southern Arizona. Snow levels will drop to 6,500 feet, with 2-4 inches expected on some of our mountains. High temperatures will drop about 10 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday will bring more rain chances and similarly cooler temperatures before a warm-up this weekend.
