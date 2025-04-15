Cooler, windy weather returns by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our week will start out warm with high temperatures in the 90s, but a cooler weather pattern is on the way for the end of the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive Wednesday, but the bulk of the cooler air arrives for Easter weekend with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Unfortunately, this cool down will come with gusty wind and elevated wildfire danger.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Fire Weather Watch for most of southeastern Arizona for Thursday afternoon and evening.

There is a slight chance of sprinkles from Friday into Saturday, but certainly nothing that will help ease our bone dry conditions.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

