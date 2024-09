TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than normal mornings and dry conditions are the name of the game for southern Arizona this weekend. Tucson will be in the low 90s for the weekend and Sierra Vista will be in the low 80s.

High pressure will set in by next week with temperatures resting in the triple digits by the middle of next week in Tucson. Sierra Vista will stay in the low 90s the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast Sept. 21

