Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm weather will soon give way to much cooler weather that will arrive for the weekend.

This system will bring gusty wind to finish the week followed by much cooler air and a slight chance of showers along with some light mountain snow.

We are no longer expecting this system to bring any significant rain or snow to southeastern Arizona because the main low pressure system is going to go too far south.

We will see a significant drop in temperatures with highs falling into the low to mid-60s and overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

This chilly weather pattern will stay with us through most of next week, so keep those jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

