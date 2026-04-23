Cooler today, dry, and gusty at times

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today, as a system passes to our north.

This will shave off a few more degrees and bring slightly less wind from Tucson west. However, gusty winds will still be around.

Breezy conditions each afternoon will result in elevated to near critical fire conditions east

of Tucson into the weekend.

A weak weather disturbance moving into Southeast Arizona will bring strong and gusty westerly winds capable of producing areas of blowing dust both Saturday and Sunday, along with a slim chance of mainly dry storms north of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

