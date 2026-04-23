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Cooler today, dry, and gusty at times

Elevated winds will lead to critical fire concerns, especially over the weekend
Elevated winds and potential fire weather into the weekend
Gusty, dry, and cooler today
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today, as a system passes to our north.

This will shave off a few more degrees and bring slightly less wind from Tucson west. However, gusty winds will still be around.

Breezy conditions each afternoon will result in elevated to near critical fire conditions east
of Tucson into the weekend.

A weak weather disturbance moving into Southeast Arizona will bring strong and gusty westerly winds capable of producing areas of blowing dust both Saturday and Sunday, along with a slim chance of mainly dry storms north of Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

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