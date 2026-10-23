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Cooler temps stick around through the weekend

Clouds will linger across eastern portions of Southern Arizona, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms near the New Mexico state line through Saturday.
Cooler temps stick around through the weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a cooler-than-normal Friday, with a forecast high of 79 degrees, compared with the average high of 84. Clouds will linger across eastern portions of Southern Arizona, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms near the New Mexico state line through Saturday. However, the storms are expected to be much less widespread than the severe weather that moved through the region earlier this week.

Conditions will turn dry across the region Sunday and remain that way through Wednesday. High temperatures will stay a few degrees below average through Monday before climbing closer to normal Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will also drop sharply in the White Mountains, where readings near or below freezing are expected from Sunday morning through early Tuesday.

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