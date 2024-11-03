Cooler temps and rain ahead to finish off the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold front is on the way and so is some rain for southern Arizona. With normal temperatures settling in throughout today, cold temperatures are expected across the state on Sunday with rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions.

By the middle of next week, Tucson will get into the high 60s and low 70s. Sierra Vista will remain in the low 60s before warming up to high 60s on Wednesday. Next weekend, both Tucson and Sierra Vista will hit the low 70s.

Cochise County Forecast Nov 2

