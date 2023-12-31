Cooler temperatures expected to start the new year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a day of unseasonably warm temperatures, cooler weather is expected arrive just in time to start the new year. Showers and high elevation snow are possible this week particularly on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures for New Year's Eve will have highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Many parts of Cochise County like Douglas and Willcox will have temperatures in the 20s for the lows. Sierra Vista will have lows in the 30s and highs in the 50, even dipping into the 40s for one day this week.

Cochise County Forecast Dec 30

