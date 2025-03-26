Cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will help bring slightly cooler temperatures to southern Arizona as we go through the middle of the week.

This system will also bring just enough moisture to produce a few sprinkles and a possible thundershower along the New Mexico border.

High temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s through Thursday and into the lower 80s for the weekend.

The cooler air will arrive with some gusty wind that will elevate our wildfire risk for Friday and Saturday.

Typical spring weather in the desert!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

