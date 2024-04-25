Watch Now
Cooler temperatures and gusty wind for the end of the week

Cooler temperatures and gusty wind will continue to finish the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A series of weak weather systems will keep southern Arizona cooler than average through the start of the weekend.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 80s to finish the week and even drop into the mid to upper 70s for Saturday.

Gusty wind will also continue as these systems pass to the north and this will keep wildfire danger elevated all the way through next week.

High temperatures will return to the lower 90s early next week for those of you who prefer the warmer weather.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

