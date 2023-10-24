Watch Now
Cooler temperatures and a few showers return to Southeastern Arizona

Posted at 5:03 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 20:03:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure continues to move across the Southwest and will bring even more cool air to Southern Arizona.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s through the middle of the week along with low temperatures in the 50s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but most activity will stay east of Tucson.

After warming up for the end of the week, another round of cool air will arrive to put a chill in the air for Halloween!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist.

