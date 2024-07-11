Watch Now
Cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain arrives this weekend

More moisture will help increase rain chances and decrease the heat to finish the week
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 11, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat will finally give way to a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures as we finish the week and go into the weekend.

Our biggest concern will be damaging outflow wind with thunderstorms that occur Friday, followed by thunderstorms that will produce heavier rain this weekend.

High temperatures will stay close to 110° to end the week and cool into the low 100s to finish the weekend.

An active monsoon pattern will continue into early next week.

We will welcome any rain if it brings a few degrees of cooling!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

