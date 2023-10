TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting the first week of October off with sunny, cool and breezy conditions across southern Arizona. Critical fire weather conditions are possible today in Graham and Cochise county. Wind speeds of up to 20 to 25 mph are expected.

Tucson reaching a high near 86 degrees today, about 80 degrees for Sierra Vista.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS