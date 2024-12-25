Watch Now
Cooler for Christmas, but warmer by the weekend

Cooler weather arrives for Christmas along with some breezy conditions, but we won't be seeing any snow
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler, breezy weather arrives for Christmas as a low pressure system passes to our north.

This system may bring a few snowflakes to the White Mountains, but that's as close as most of us will get to seeing a white Christmas.

Another warming trend arrives for the weekend with highs returning to the 70s before another blast of cooler air arrives for New Year's Day.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain or snow in the forecast for the next several days.

Here's wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

