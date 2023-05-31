Cooler end to the month of May

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Still warm and dry as we round out the month of May. Mostly clear skies across southeast Arizona this Wednesday.

Afternoon breezes will start to pick up this afternoon. Bringing in below average temperatures for the end of May and beginning of June. This is the coolest May 31 since 2005 a 93 degrees. Tucson will top off at 90 degrees today, Sierra Vista 83 degrees.

