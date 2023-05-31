Cooler end to the month of May

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Still warm and dry as we round out the month of May. Mostly clear skies across southeast Arizona this Wednesday.
Afternoon breezes will start to pick up this afternoon. Bringing in below average temperatures for the end of May and beginning of June. This is the coolest May 31 since 2005 a 93 degrees. Tucson will top off at 90 degrees today, Sierra Vista 83 degrees.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.