Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler end to the month of May

Below average temps as we round out the month of May and beginning of June
A look at your forecast for the last day of May
Posted at 5:20 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 08:37:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Still warm and dry as we round out the month of May. Mostly clear skies across southeast Arizona this Wednesday.

Afternoon breezes will start to pick up this afternoon. Bringing in below average temperatures for the end of May and beginning of June. This is the coolest May 31 since 2005 a 93 degrees. Tucson will top off at 90 degrees today, Sierra Vista 83 degrees.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018