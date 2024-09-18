Cooler, dry weather expected to stay for a while

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler, dry weather has arrived and will remain over southern Arizona through the end of the week.

High temperatures will still climb into the lower 90s, but overnight lows will give us a taste of fall as they drop into the mid-60s.

Dry conditions will continue through the middle of next week as the storm track stays well north of our area.

This would be a great time to schedule some outdoor projects or fun!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

