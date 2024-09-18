Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler, dry weather expected to stay for a while

Cooler temperatures stay with us through the end of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler, dry weather has arrived and will remain over southern Arizona through the end of the week.

High temperatures will still climb into the lower 90s, but overnight lows will give us a taste of fall as they drop into the mid-60s.

Dry conditions will continue through the middle of next week as the storm track stays well north of our area.

This would be a great time to schedule some outdoor projects or fun!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network