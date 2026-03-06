Cooler day with light breezes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is getting a bit of a cool-down Friday. Temperatures will run a few degrees below normal as a weather system moves across the state, bringing occasional breezes out of the west to northwest.

This cooler stretch won’t last long. Temperatures will climb back above normal through the weekend as a low-pressure system forms over Arizona and shifts toward Baja California.

Moisture will also begin moving into southern Arizona late in the weekend, bringing increasing chances for showers Sunday into Monday.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

