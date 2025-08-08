Cooler, but still extreme

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As high pressure gradually weakens, we'll see a few degrees of cooling today and a little more into the weekend.

However, even with 5-6° of cooling today, highs will still be near-record and extreme for many locations, so the Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect from 10 AM until 8 PM.

FUN FACT: We broke a daily record of 108°, and all-time August record high in Tucson yesterday. Topping out at 112°, last seen on August 1, 1993.

A low grade monsoon pattern continues with chances of precipitation today, mainly south to southwest of Tucson and in the White Mountains.

Precipitation chances expand to much of the remainder of southeast Arizona this weekend. Above normal temperatures next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

