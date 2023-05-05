Cooler, breezy weather to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures will stay with us to finish the week and start the weekend.

Highs will only climb into the low to mid-80s as low pressure keeps us a bit cool and breezy.

Late in the weekend, warmer air will arrive and allow our highs to climb back into the lower 90s for the start of next week.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain in the forecast.

Elevated wildfire conditions still exist, so be careful!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

