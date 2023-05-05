Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler, breezy weather to finish the week

Warmer air returns early next week
Posted at 6:05 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 21:05:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures will stay with us to finish the week and start the weekend.

Highs will only climb into the low to mid-80s as low pressure keeps us a bit cool and breezy.

Late in the weekend, warmer air will arrive and allow our highs to climb back into the lower 90s for the start of next week.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain in the forecast.

Elevated wildfire conditions still exist, so be careful!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018