Cooler, breezy weather arrives this week

A storm system will pass to the north and bring our temperatures back down for the middle of the week
Posted at 5:43 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 19:43:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm start to the week will give way to cooler, breezy conditions for the middle of the week.

A storm system will pass to the north and knock our temperatures down closer to seasonal averages for Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will return closer to 70° before climbing back to 80° to start the weekend.

The weekend warming trend will come ahead of another system that arrives early next week with gusty wind and a chance of showers late Monday.

The weather roller coaster ride isn't through, yet!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

