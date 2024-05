TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're expecting a short-lived cool-down on Monday with calmer winds than we saw Sunday.

Tucson will reach only the low-to-mid-80s, while other areas in Southern Arizona will only reach the upper-70s.

We're expecting warmer temperatures and stronger winds beginning Tuesday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 5.5.24

