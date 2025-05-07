Cooler air will soon be replaced with summer-like heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The slow moving low pressure system that has been with us since the weekend is slowly moving out and will be replaced with much warmer air by the end of the week.

Wednesday will bring a few lingering showers with high temperatures in the lower 80s before the big warming trend arrives.

High pressure returns for the end of the week and will have our high temperatures approaching 100° from Friday through Sunday.

The break for our air conditioners won't last much longer.

