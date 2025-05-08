Cooler air will soon be replaced by summer-like heat for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure is moving east and will quickly be replaced by high pressure and much warmer temperatures.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to finish the week and Tucson will likely see 100° for Sunday.

Overnight lows will also get warmer and will only settle into the upper 60s to near 70° to go through the weekend.

More gusty wind will develop Friday night and remain with us all through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

The combination of wind and dry conditions will raise wildfire concerns for the next several days.

Plan ahead for Mother's Day because it will be pretty warm for outdoor activities!

Cochise County Forecast

