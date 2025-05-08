Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler air will soon be replaced by summer-like heat for the weekend

Low pressure is moving out and high pressure is moving in which will bring summer-like heat to southern Arizona for the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure is moving east and will quickly be replaced by high pressure and much warmer temperatures.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to finish the week and Tucson will likely see 100° for Sunday.

Overnight lows will also get warmer and will only settle into the upper 60s to near 70° to go through the weekend.

More gusty wind will develop Friday night and remain with us all through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

The combination of wind and dry conditions will raise wildfire concerns for the next several days.

Plan ahead for Mother's Day because it will be pretty warm for outdoor activities!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network