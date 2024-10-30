Cooler air will keep us chilly at night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures will stay with us as the weather pattern has changed and will keep a series of low pressure systems moving into the Southwest over the next couple of weeks.

Chilly nights and warm days will be the rule through the end of the week.

The cool weather will likely provide the goosebumps for Halloween if you're up early enough our out after the sun goes down.

Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 40s with highs in the lower 80s for Halloween and going into the weekend.

Another round of cool air and a chance of showers arrives Sunday.

It's safe to say, autumn weather has finally arrived in southern Arizona.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

