Cooler air returns to Southern Arizona

We'll be feeling more like fall to finish the week
Posted at 7:16 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 21:16:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air is arriving and will stay with us through the end of the week.

Record high temperatures will give way to highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s going through Saturday.

Dry conditions will remain in the forecast except for a slight chance of showers over extreme southeastern Cochise County late Sunday into early Monday.

Better keep those sweaters and jackets handy for when the sun is down!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

