Cooler air returns to Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air is arriving and will stay with us through the end of the week.
Record high temperatures will give way to highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s going through Saturday.
Dry conditions will remain in the forecast except for a slight chance of showers over extreme southeastern Cochise County late Sunday into early Monday.
Better keep those sweaters and jackets handy for when the sun is down!
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
