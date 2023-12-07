Watch Now
Cooler air is on the way

Staying dry through the weekend
Posted at 8:26 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 22:26:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will swing north of our area to end the week and bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows falling back into the mid to upper 30s.

In Tucson, it doesn't appear we'll have to deal with freezing temperatures but a few low-lying areas will see some frost Saturday and Sunday morning.

Early next week, temperatures climb back into the lower 70s.

The nice December weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

