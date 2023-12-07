Cooler air is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will swing north of our area to end the week and bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows falling back into the mid to upper 30s.

In Tucson, it doesn't appear we'll have to deal with freezing temperatures but a few low-lying areas will see some frost Saturday and Sunday morning.

Early next week, temperatures climb back into the lower 70s.

The nice December weather continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

