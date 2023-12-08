Watch Now
Cooler air arrives to start the weekend

Feeling more like December as we go into the weekend
Posted at 5:49 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 19:49:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will pass to our north as we bring the week to a close.

This will bring breezy, cooler conditions to southern Arizona to closeout the week and begin the weekend.

High temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday morning.

In the Tucson metro area, I don't think we'll have to be concerned about a freeze but you sure will want to keep a jacket handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

