Cooler air arrives this weekend with more on the way for next week

Our weather pattern is changing and will have us feeling much more like winter by the middle of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday will bring some gusty wind and cooler air back to southern Arizona with even cooler weather arriving by the middle of the week.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to finish the weekend and overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s.

A stronger blast of cold air arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday along with a slight chance of showers and even some light mountain snow.

By Wednesday, highs will barely make it to 60° with overnight lows falling into the mid-30s.

Winter is finally ready to make an appearance!

