Cooler air arrives this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm will pass to the north and bring more gusty wind to southeastern Arizona to finish the week.

A southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph will be common throughout the region for Black Friday.

Cooler air and a slight chance of showers arrives Saturday as the storm moves northeast.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 60s to start the weekend and be followed by highs returning to the lower 70s to begin next week.

Keep those jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

