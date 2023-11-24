Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Cooler air arrives this weekend

Gusty wind and cooler temperatures for the weekend
Posted at 6:34 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 20:34:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm will pass to the north and bring more gusty wind to southeastern Arizona to finish the week.

A southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph will be common throughout the region for Black Friday.

Cooler air and a slight chance of showers arrives Saturday as the storm moves northeast.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 60s to start the weekend and be followed by highs returning to the lower 70s to begin next week.

Keep those jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018