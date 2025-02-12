Cooler air arrives ahead of another wave of weather changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler air arrives with highs only in the lower 60s for Wednesday, but more changes are on the way.

Our next system arrives for Valentine's Day and will bring gusty wind along with a slight chance of showers late in the day and into Friday night.

High temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s to finish the week with highs in the mid-60s to start the weekend.

Sunday, highs return to the mid-70s and we'll take the 70s into the beginning of the week along with more gusty wind on Tuesday.

Another round of cooler air arrives for the middle of next week, but we still don't see a great chance of rain or snow.

Our wild weather ride continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

