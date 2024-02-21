Cooler air and gusty wind return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weather system will be passing to our north and bring gusty wind along with cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona.

Highs will fall back closer to 70° for Wednesday and Thursday as the cooler air arrives from the north.

Wednesday will also produce some gusty wind with some wind gusts reaching up into the 30 to 35 mph range.

Another warming trend develops for the weekend that will have our highs back in the lower 80s before another change in weather occurs early next week.

A busier weather pattern is back!

Cochise County Forecast

