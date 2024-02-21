Watch Now
Cooler air and gusty wind return

A mid-week cool down will be followed by another weekend warm-up
Posted at 5:43 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 19:43:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weather system will be passing to our north and bring gusty wind along with cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona.

Highs will fall back closer to 70° for Wednesday and Thursday as the cooler air arrives from the north.

Wednesday will also produce some gusty wind with some wind gusts reaching up into the 30 to 35 mph range.

Another warming trend develops for the weekend that will have our highs back in the lower 80s before another change in weather occurs early next week.

A busier weather pattern is back!

Cuyler Diggs

