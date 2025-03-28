Cooler air and gusty wind arrive for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will take a break as cooler air returns to southern Arizona to finish the week and head into the weekend.

Unfortunately, this cooling trend will come with some gusty wind and increased wildfire risk.

Friday and Saturday will bring the strongest wind with wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph expected throughout most of region with the highest wind gusts occurring south of Tucson.

Wildfire risk is always a concern, but it will be elevated over the next couple of days and early next week.

Please be safe while you're out enjoying the cooler weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

