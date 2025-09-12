Cooler air ahead, and a slight chance for more scattered storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today's set up will be similar to yesterday once again. Staring the day mostly sunny, then increasing thunderstorm chances from Tucson to our south and east.

Gusty winds, brief heavy rain, blowing dust and lightning will be the main hazards.

High temperatures will be a few degrees below normal through Saturday, then warm back to normal or a few degrees above normal.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms southeast of Tucson on Saturday and dry conditions areawide Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

